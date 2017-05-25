President Lenin Moreno takes office in Ecuador

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ecuador's new President Lenin Moreno has taken office.

Report informs citing foreign media, inaugural ceremony was held on May 25.

According to information, Lenin Moreno pledged to continue the left-wing policies of his predecessor, also, in his inaugural speech, promised more subsidies for the poor and a major social house-building programme which would create millions of jobs.

Notably, Lenin Moreno, candidate of Country Alliance left-wing won the second round of the presidential election held on April 2.

He won 51.05% of votes, while his rival Guillermo Lasso, candidate of centre-right CREO, ex-banker - 48.95%.