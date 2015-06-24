President Dilma Rousseff: Brazil surely to win 2016 Olympic Games

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Brazil will surely win XXXI Summer Olympic Games to be held in 2016. I'm sure of that."

Report informs referring to Russiab RIA Novosti, the President of Brazil Dilma Rousseff stated last night.

In the presentation ceremony of the official symbol (the green and yellow colors painted jaguar "Jingo") of the Olympic Games to be held in Rio de Janeiro on August 5-21, 2016, D.Rousseff said that the Brazilian athletes will demonstrate their skills to the world.

On October 2, 2009, the 121st session of the International Olympic Committee was held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The host city for for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games was determined at the meeting. After the vote, the city of Rio de Janeiro, won with 66 votes while Madrid (Spain) gained totally 32 votes.