Astana. 27April. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has announced the preliminary results of the early presidential elections held on 26 April.

Report journalist sent to Astana informs, according to information provided to the CEC information, Nursultan Nazarbayev gained 97.7% of the vote, the leader of Kazakh communists Turgun Syzdykov - 1, 6% of the vote and Abelgazi Kusainov - 0.7%.

The voter turnout was 95.22%.