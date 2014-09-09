Preliminary report on Malaysian Boeing crash in Ukraine published

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian Boeing-777 disintegrated in the air over south-eastern Ukraine probably after a large number of small "high-energy" facilities got into its front part. Report informs citing UNIAN, the information about the reasons of the air crash was announced in a preliminary report, released today by the Dutch Safety Board Commission.

"The damage fixed in front of the jet indicates that the aircraft was attacked by a plenty of high energy objects from its outer side," it is noted in the document. According to the report, the objects struck the jetliner at the bottom. "It seems that this damage resulted in the loss of structural integrity of the aircraft, which led to its collapse in the air," the members of Commission stated.

They stressed that the "data recorders" of the aircraft registered no technical faults of the plane. According to them, there was no interference in the recordings of "black boxes".

Malaysian Boeing 777 was on a route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, but crashed in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 17. 283 passengers and 15 crew-members died.

Ukrainian intelligence agencies believe that the plane was shot down by armed separatists. Those, in turn, claim that the airliner was struck by Ukrainian fighters.