Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb targeted Shiite pilgrims in an area near Baghdad on Saturday, killing at least 14 people and wounding at least 37, security and medical officials said. Report informs citing the France Press.

The bomb was left on a road in the Nahrawan area used by Shiite pilgrims who are walking to the shrine of Imam Musa Kadhim in northern Baghdad for annual commemorations.