Powerful explosion hits Stockholm, cause unknown

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ A "powerful explosion" has occurred in Sweden's capital Stockholm, Report informs referring to the Russian media, local media is reporting.

Police have deployed several patrols to the area and a street has been blocked off, however authorities have said it is unclear what has taken place. Emergency services are also on the scene.

The blast took place in the area around Brännkyrkagatan on Södermalm at 11:40am local time.

"We are there to investigate what happened , but at present it is unclear what happened," said Albin Näverberg på Stockholmspolisen, spokesperson for the police in Stockholm.

Windows of several apartments have been smashed by the blast.

It's unclear whether anyone has been injured as yet.