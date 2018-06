Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 has struck southern Japan.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake hit at 9:26 p.m. (1226 GMT) and was centered in the Kumamoto prefecture, Report informs referring to the TASS.

The agency says there's a danger of a tsunami.

The extent of the damage is not immediately known.

According to the latest information, a tsumani warning was issued.