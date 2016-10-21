Powerful 6.6 quake hit Japan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 shakes western Japan.

Report informs the Meteorological Agency said there is no danger of a tsunami. Earthquake focusis at a depth of 10 km.

Meanwhile, authorities are warning the danger of collapse of buildings and fires. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage from the quake.

Earlier on Friday, another earthquake at a magnitude of 4.2 hit Tottori Prefecture.