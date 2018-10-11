Powerful cyclone approaching India, 300,000 people evacuated

© AFP

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ A cyclone packing winds of over 125 kilometres per hour and heavy rains hit eastern India early Thursday, with over 300,000 people evacuated from low-lying areas, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Meteorological Department of India, with the wind speed reaching 140-150 kilometers per hour, the cyclone will soon bring heavy rains on Odisha which is expected to take the brunt of disaster.

The Odisha state government evacuated people from five coastal districts on Wednesday while local schools, colleges and childcare centres were ordered closed and fishermen advised not to go out to sea. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.