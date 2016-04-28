 Top
    Powerful blast rocks residence of security chief in Yemen

    Two people injured

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Powerful blast occurred in Aden, southernYemen.

    Report informs referring to the News Sky Arabia, two people were injured.

    According to the channel, the purpose of the terrorist attack was the Security chief of the city, General Shalyal Shaia.

    No information yet he has injured or not. According to the information, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the car after security employee opened fire on him.

    No information on claims for responsibility yet. 

