Top

Portugal’s COVID-19 death toll hits 599

​Portugal’s COVID-19 death toll hits 599

Portugal reported the biggest increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases in five days on Wednesday, while the number of hospitalized patients fell.

There were 643 new cases in a day, taking the total number to 18,091, the government said on Wednesday. The total number of deaths rose from 567 to 599. A total of 383 patients have now recovered.

The land borders between Portugal and Spain are to remain closed at least until May 15.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000,000 globally, resulting in more than 490,000 recoveries and over 120,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!