​Portugal’s COVID-19 death toll hits 599

Portugal reported the biggest increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases in five days on Wednesday, while the number of hospitalized patients fell.

There were 643 new cases in a day, taking the total number to 18,091, the government said on Wednesday. The total number of deaths rose from 567 to 599. A total of 383 patients have now recovered.

The land borders between Portugal and Spain are to remain closed at least until May 15.

