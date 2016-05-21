Poroshenko to Present Strategic Defense Bulletin at NATO Warsaw Summit

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The July 8-9 Warsaw Summit is scheduled to host the second NATO-Ukraine Commission, where Kiev is expected to submit an action plan on reforming the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to comply with NATO standards, Report informs citing the Sputniknews.

On Friday, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved the strategic defense bulletin to reform the national armed forces by 2020 in its membership bid.

"I think this document [defense bulletin] will be presented by the president of Ukraine at the Warsaw summit," Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak told reporters in an interview broadcast by the 112 Ukraine news channel.

Poltorak said prominent defense firms and NATO advisers worked on the draft document, which includes reform plans to conform to the military alliance’s standards. The minister highlighted the importance of civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including through with appointment of a civilian to the defense ministerial post.

Ukraine suspended its non-aligned status in December 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO in 2020. The alliance's officials have repeatedly stressed that Kiev will have to implement a wide range of reforms before joining the military bloc.

