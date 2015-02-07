Poroshenko: Peace initiative of Merkel and Hollande might work

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko believes that the peace initiative of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande to resolve the conflict in Ukraine might work. Report informs referring to the TASS, he said this at the Munich Security Conference.

Asking by the journalists whether the initiative of Merkel and Hollande works, the Ukrainian leader responsed "yes."

Besides this, Poroshenko expressed his hope that the new peace initiative will help to achieve "greater security in Europe."

As previously reported, after the talks about five hours in Moscow of Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that 'Russia, France and Germany are preparing the text of a possible joint document on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.'