Poroshenko: No early election will be held in Ukraine

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ There will be no early elections in Ukraine. Report informs, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, opening the meeting of the Regional Development Council.

"Less than a year left before the planned electoral cycle on presidential and Verkhovna Rada elections. As I told you, there will be no early elections”, - Poroshenko said.

Scheduled elections of the Ukrainian parliament and head of state will be held in the fall and spring of 2019.

Earlier, several thousand people started a protest near the Verkhovna Rada. They demand abolishment of deputy immunity, to change election legislation and establish an anti-corruption court.