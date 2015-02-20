​Poroshenko and Merkel discussed the prisoners in Ukraine

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on the need to release all hostages due to the agreements signed in Minsk.

Report informs citing the press service of Poroshenko, this decision was the result of a telephone conversation of the two presidents.

In addition, Merkel assured Poroshenko in support and agreed that the European Union should take further measures to influence the sides of Minsk agreements to implement them.

The heads of Ukraine and Germany also discussed ways to achieve a sustainable ceasefire, and noted that the OSCE monitoring mission should get full access for monitoring and verification.