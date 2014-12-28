​Poroshenko and Merkel discuss international aid to Ukraine by telephone

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed international economic aid to Ukraine by telephone on Saturday, the Ukrainian president’s press service said.

Both leaders agreed that a new IMF programme would help settling the economic situation in Ukraine and would stimulate other international donors to send aid to Ukraine, informs Report citing TASS.

Poroshenko and Merkel said that all the parties in conflict should implement all the points of the Minsk peace agreements such as closing the border; withdrawing troops and retirement to the disengagement line for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Poroshenko also told the German chancellor that the militias had released 150 Ukrainian troopers from captivity and that the first part of the Ukrainian relief cargo collected on the initiative of the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions had been successfully delivered to its destination.