Population of EU exceeds 512 million

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The total population of the 28 member states of the European Union (EU) reached 512.6 billion people as of 2018. Report informs, Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) reported. As of early 2017, the total population of 28 EU member states was 511 million 521 thousand 700 people.

Thus, the population of the EU countries since last year has grown by 1 million 74 thousand 700 people. The most densely populated states of the EU are Germany (82.850 million people), France (67.221 million), Great Britain (66.186 million), Italy (60.484 million) and Spain (46.659 million).

The most sparsely populated EU countries are Malta (475.7 thousand people) followed by Luxembourg (602 thousand) and the Greek part of Cyprus (864.2 thousand).