Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis decided to auction his Lamborghini Huracan off, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

The Huracán RWD Coupé was given to the Pope from Lamborghini last year, and he plans to auction it off via Sotheby's, according to the Vatican. 70 percent of the proceeds will go to Nineveh, a city in Iraq that is under siege by ISIS.