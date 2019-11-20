Pope arrives on a visit to Thailand

Pope Francis has arrived on a visit to Thailand, Report informs citing the TASS.

During his visit to Thailand, Pope Francis will meet privately with Thai Prime Minister, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, before addressing authorities, members of civil society and the diplomatic corps. Immediately afterwards, he will visit the Supreme Buddhist Patriarch, Somdej Phra Maha Muneewong, at the Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram Temple.

Security measures have been stepped up in the Thai capital. 6.5 thousand police officers will serve to ensure order in Bangkok .

According to the press service of the Roman Catholic Church of Thailand, there are 388,468 Catholics in the kingdom, which make 0.58% of the country's population (69 million people). There are 11 dioceses with 524 parishes in Thailand. Francis will become the second pope to visit Thailand after John Paul II, who visited the kingdom in 1984.