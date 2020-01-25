Pompeo to visit Tashkent next month

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will visit Uzbekistan on February 2-3, where he is to meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

On Friday, the US State Department informed that Pompeo would visit Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan from January 29 to February 4 and hold meetings with the heads of states. In particular, the State Department specified that Pompeo would visit Tashkent on February 2-3. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan will host bilateral negotiations, the ministry added. In particular, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries will discuss the implementation of agreements within the framework of the US-Uzbekistan summit in May 2018 in Washington, and exchange views on the current global agenda.