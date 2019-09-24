Pompeo calls on world countries to join in condemnation of Iran’s policy

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has issued a statement in which he called on all countries of the world to join in condemning Iran’s attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Report informs citing the US Secretary's Twitter post.

According to him, this will strengthen the cause of peace, and also serve to enhance diplomacy. In addition to the message to the states, Pompeo expressed gratitude to Great Britain, France and Germany for the fact that they clearly laid the responsibility for the act of war against Saudi Arabia on Iran.