Pompeo arrives in Pyongyang to participate in talks with Kim Jong UN

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo has arrived in Pyongyang for talks on nuclear disarmament of the DPRK, Report informs citing the TASS.

The delegation includes U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Son Kim, the head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center Andrew Kim, Korean peninsula specialist on the White House National Security Council Allison Hooker, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Shriver.

During this visit, meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN and a number of representatives of the country's leadership are scheduled.