Poll: Trump ahead of Clinton by 2%

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ US presidential candidate from the Republican Donald Trump is ahead of his rival from Democrats Hillary Clinton by 2%.

Report informs referring to sampled data of CNN and ORC International.

So, 45% of respondents are ready tocast vote for Trump, and 43% for Clinton.

At the same time 7 % of respondents are ready tocast vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson willing to pay 7% and 2% for candidate from Green Party Jill Stein.

Notably, Clinton only a month ago was in the lead by 8%, but during this time the billionaire has managed to close the gap and even take the lead.