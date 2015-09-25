Poll Shows Germans More Concerned Over Migrant Crisis Than Other Europeans

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ A majority of Germans answering a survey are "concerned" about the refugee crisis in Europe, a YouGov poll revealed, Report informs.

A total of 57 percent of Germans who participated in the poll said they felt concerned about the issue.

According to the poll, carried out among people in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, the crisis makes 45 percent of those Norwegians surveyed and one Briton out of three feel sad about the crisis.

Danes and Finns feel either sad or understanding about the issue, while 36 percent of the French admit they feel angry, the poll revealed.

Swedes, on the contrary, are compassionate and charitable when regarding the refugee crisis.

Europe is currently struggling with the largest migrant crisis since World War II. Refugees from the Middle East and North Africa are transiting to prosperous EU countries, including Germany and Sweden, via various routes including Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkan states.