Poll: Most Americans oppose Trump's impeachment

Less than half of Americans believe that the US Congress should start impeachment procedure of the US President Donald Trump.

Report informs citing the Russian media, such results arise from the new survey Axios.

Axios notes that if Republicans lose a majority in Congress in the midterm elections in November, that Democrats will be more likely to start the Trump impeachment process.

However, according to the study, most Americans are not ready for it. 44% of respondents supported the impeachment process. 79% of them are Democrats.

Notably, the discussion about the possibility of impeachment against Donald Trump appeared after the confessions of former personal lawyer of the US President Michael Cohen, who told the court that he made cash payments for silence about the relationship with Trump to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougall under the instruction of the American leader.