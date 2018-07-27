Poll: More than 40% of British want to hold referendum on Brexit

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ British voters now back a second Brexit referendum, according to a new poll. Report informs citing the TASS.
Support for a second referendum on the UK's EU membership has risen gradually as the chances of a no-deal Brexit rise and as Brussels rejects large parts of Theresa May's Brexit proposals outlined in the Chequers agreement.
Voters were asked by YouGov for a Times poll this week whether there should be a second referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal.
It found that 42% of the public supports a referendum on whether to accept or reject the final Brexit deal that May brings back from Brussels. Forty per cent opposed the plan, while 18% didn't know.
That is the first time that the proportion of voters who favour a second Brexit referendum has overtaken those who are opposed. On June 19 and 20, just 37% of the public supported the idea while 45% were opposed.
Notably, at the referendum on Brexit in the UK a victory with the result of 51.9% against 48.1% was won by opponents of European integration. Negotiations on Brexit should last until November 2018, after which the deal should be approved by the European Parliament and Westminster.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
