Poll: More than 40% of British want to hold referendum on Brexit

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ British voters now back a second Brexit referendum, according to a new poll. Report informs citing the TASS.

Support for a second referendum on the UK's EU membership has risen gradually as the chances of a no-deal Brexit rise and as Brussels rejects large parts of Theresa May's Brexit proposals outlined in the Chequers agreement.

Voters were asked by YouGov for a Times poll this week whether there should be a second referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal.

It found that 42% of the public supports a referendum on whether to accept or reject the final Brexit deal that May brings back from Brussels. Forty per cent opposed the plan, while 18% didn't know.

That is the first time that the proportion of voters who favour a second Brexit referendum has overtaken those who are opposed. On June 19 and 20, just 37% of the public supported the idea while 45% were opposed.

Notably, at the referendum on Brexit in the UK a victory with the result of 51.9% against 48.1% was won by opponents of European integration. Negotiations on Brexit should last until November 2018, after which the deal should be approved by the European Parliament and Westminster.