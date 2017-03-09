Poll: Macron to win in both rounds of French elections

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Emmanuel Macron would come out ahead in the first round of France's presidential election before going on to win a runoff vote.

Report informs citing RBK, the Harris Interactive poll showed.

According to the poll, rating of Macron increased by 5% for two weeks, which will allow him to gain 26% in the first round and 1% ahead of Le Pen. Turned out in the center of the scandal with his wife Penelope, François Fillon in the first round may enlist support of only 20% of voters. Sociologists note that his rating for the month has practically not changed.

Harris poll shows Macron would take 65% of that vote to Le Pen’s 35%. If Fillon comes through to the second round, he will also win Le Pen (59% against 41%).

The first round of the presidential elections in France will be held on April 23. If none of the candidates enlists support of majority voters, the second round will be held on May 7.