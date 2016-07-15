Poll: Clinton leads in four US states

Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in four crucial swing states, according to a new poll out Friday, good news for the Clinton campaign that has seen other surveys show the presidential race tightening in recent weeks.

Report informs referring to the CNN, Marist poll finds Clinton with high single-digit leads in Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia. Clinton maintains these leads, though at slightly smaller margins, when third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein are included.

Clinton leads Trump in Colorado 43% to 35%. Johnson performs best in this state -- he garners 12% support when included in the poll, which shrinks Clinton and Trump's support to 39% and 33%, respectively.

In Florida, Clinton also paces Trump, 44% to 37%. Clinton's lead slips to 5 points with third party candidates factored in.

Clinton is ahead of Trump in North Carolina 44% to 38%, a state which President Barack Obama won for Democrats in 2008 for the first time since 1976. It reverted red in 2012, but polling has shown Clinton competitive there, drawing significant support from minority communities.

Finally, Clinton leads Trump comfortably in Virginia, 44% to 35%. Johnson performs well here too -- Clinton leads Trump 41% to 34% when he's included, and he draws 10%.