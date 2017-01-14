 Top
    Poll: 82% of Americans consider Russia as a threat to US

    Most US citizens are afraid of Russia than China and Saudi Arabia

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ About 82% of Americans consider Russia as a serious threat to the United States.

    Report informs citing the BBC, it is said in a survey conducted by the sociological center of Ipsos and Reuters.

    It is noted that, the number of Americans who see Russia as a threat, increased by 6% for the year.

    In addition, it is reported that the majority of US citizens are afraid of Russia more than China and Saudi Arabia.

    Notably, earlier the US National Intelligence analysts said the risk of inter-state conflict is the highest since the Cold War.

