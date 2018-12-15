Police use tear gas in Paris, 'yellow vests' determined to march to Champs Elysees

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/2f78552201255be03dbc67cf12ef9ed1/f2f6d17b-8f91-4122-b075-24faad2cf935_292.jpg

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The protest action participants gather in different parts of the center of Paris to march to the Champs Elysees, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Nearly a thousand of 'yellow vests' gathered near the Saint-Lazare train stations, also a large groups are gathering at the Republican and Opera squares. The police do not prevent them from gathering but check the bags of those who want to enter the area.

Then the 'vests' are walking towards the Champs Elysees. The traffic in the area is blocked.

Notably, in the area of the Arc de Triomphe the police used the tear gas against the 'yellow vests' to disperse the protestors.

Over 20 people were detained ahead of the protest in Paris this morning.

The traffic in the French capital is restricted due to actions.