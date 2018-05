Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has died after being shot Friday night in Huntingdon County.

Report informs citing the Fox News, suspect is 32-year-old Jason Robison, police said. He was considered armed and dangerous by state police.

According to state police, Robinson shot a trooper during an incident on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information.