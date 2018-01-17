 Top
    Police fire protestors in Myanmar, seven killed

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were killed, 33 injured in clashes with police in Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Report informs referring to Agency France-Presse.

    Police opened fire on a crowd of Buddhists yesterday as they tried to seize a government office.

    “Security forces asked them to disperse and fired warning shots... but they didn’t stop”, the police said.

    He said that more than 20 police, to which protesters threw stones as well as 13 protestors were wounded.

    Several thousand people took part in the protest.

