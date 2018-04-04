Police establish identity of a woman shooting YouTube office

© REUTERS

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ San Bruno police chief: after the shooting, the assailant committed suicide.

Report informs citing the ABC, the shooting in the headquarters of YouTube in California was staged by the 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam.

As stated by Ed Barberini, chief of police of San Bruno, after the shooting Nasim Aghdam committed suicide.

According to CNBC and ABC News, Nasim Agdam is from Iran of Azerbaijani origin, was a vegetarian and an animal defender. She often appeared on various videos on YouTube and in one of them accused the video hosting of discrimination and refusal to post some of her posts. On her personal website Nazim Agdam accused YouTube that the company is trying to prevent the video from being watched by viewers.

According to media, the shooter was familiar with one of the injured employees of the company, which, according to the police, was the target of the attack. The man is now in hospital. Doctors assess his condition as critical. Two more women are also in the hospital.

The shooting occurred in a cafe at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno. The company employs about 1,700 people. All employees were evacuated.