Police detains man with ammunition and several passes to Sri Lankan parliament

© Global Look Press https://report.az/storage/news/51344520e50d22c1067bd6fb4244f115/1a7c9a43-6e45-4488-bb7f-371b4a6cb125_292.jpg

Police detained a young man with ammunition and passes to the federal parliament of Sri Lanka.

Report informs citing the Russian media, online edition of Ada Derana reported.

In addition, 13 SIM cards, several smartphones, credit cards and a tablet were taken from 26-year-old.

On April 21 there were largest series of terrorist attacks in the history of Sri Lanka. The series of attacks involved nine suicide bombers, citizens of Sri Lanka.

After the attacks, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickramasinghe, announced the closure of all schools in the country for two days, as well as universities until further notice.