Police confirm truck intentionally rammed into crowd in Berlin

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday that a truck ramming incident that killed at least 12 people in the German capital was intentional.

Report informs citing the foreign media.

"Our investigators assume that the truck has been intentionally controlled [directed] into the crowd at the Christmas market" police wrote on Twitter. The suspected perpetrator of the late Monday truck-ramming into the Christmas market crowd in Berlin has been detained, while another person was found dead inside the vehicle. Germany’s Interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the incident may have been an act of terrorism. A similar conclusion was expressed in a statement by US National Security Council spokesman Ned Price.



