Law enforcement officers broke into the house of former French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb in Lyon and began searches, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Moreover, the police also conduct searches in the city hall, which Collomb headed after leaving the Ministerial post.

As noted, the searches are carried out because of the preliminary investigation into the case of the possible abduction of 500 thousand euros by the ex-companion of the Collomb Meriem Nouri.