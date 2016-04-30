Police arrested 400 protesters In Stuttgart

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ German riot police have arrested around 400 protesters trying to block access to the congress of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party, as clashes broke out between party members and left-wing activists in the German city of Stuttgart. Report informs referring to German newspaper Bild.

Heavily-armoured riot police used pepper spray to hold off protesters, many dressed in black and masking their faces, as officers escorted AfD members into the congress hall.

Clashes erupted between left-wing activists and AfD delegates, while demonstrators burned tyres and threw firecrackers at journalists and police.

"No rights for Nazi propaganda," cried one group of demonstrators.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the clashes and despite the protest and arrests, the conference began as planned on Saturday morning.