Police arrest five in raid after Finland stabbing spree

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Finnish police arrested five people in a Turku apartment overnight in their investigation into a stabbing rampage.

Report informs, RIA Novosti quotes Frans Press.

"There was a raid and we have now six suspects in custody, the main suspect and five others," detective superintendent Markus Laine of the National Bureau of investigation told AFP.

"We are investigating the role of these five other people but we are not sure yet if they had anything to do with the attack... We will interrogate them, after that we can tell you more. But they had been in contact with the main suspect," Laine said.

Finnish police says the suspect is 18-years old Moroccan.

Notably, 2 Finnish citizens were killed and 8 wounded during the attack. There are also one Italian and two Swedish nationals among the wounded. Law enforcement officers opened fire on the attacker and injured him on leg and then detained.

Security measures have been strengthened in the air and sea ports and railway stations in Helsinki.