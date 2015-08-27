​Police arrest 12 suspects in Tianjin blasts

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Police arrested 12 suspects in Tianjin blasts, Report informs citing BBC.

The detainees are executives of Ruihai Logistics, which owned the warehouse. Among those criminally detained by police are Ruihai's chairman Yu Xuewei and vice-chairman Dong Shexuan. and three other representatives of the company's management.

11 Tianjin government and port officials are suspected of negligence in connection to explosions that killed 139 people. Totally, 23 people have been case arrested.