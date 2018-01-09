 Top
    Poland sacks defence and foreign ministers

    Ceremony of swearing in new heads of ministries was held on Tuesday

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Poland's new prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki sacked several ministers, including defence minister Antoni Macierewicz and foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski as well as health minister Konstanty Radziwiłł and minister of digital affairs Anna Streżyńska.

    Report informs referring to the DW, the country president Andrzej Duda accepted their resignation today.

    The new minister of national defence of the republic was formerly acting as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mariusz Blaschak. 

    President of Poland Andrzej Duda appointed Yatek Chaputovich, a political scientist, professor of social sciences, as the new minister of foreign affairs of the country. 

    The ceremony of swearing in new heads of ministries was held on Tuesday in the Presidential Palace. 

