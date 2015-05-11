Poland's presidential election goes to second round

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda will face President Bronislaw Komorowski in a run-off in Poland's presidential election, an exit poll indicates. Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, neither candidate will gain the 50% needed to win outright. The exit poll gave Mr Duda 34.5% of the vote, just ahead of Mr Komorowski on 33.1%.

Mr Komorowski hopes to win a second term in office.

Opinion polls before the election had put him comfortably in the lead.

The turnout was 48.8%.

Mr Komorowski, 62, took office five years ago after his predecessor, Lech Kaczynski, died in a plane crash.

He is an independent allied with the centre-right Civic Platform, which has been in government since 2007.

"The result of the exit poll is a serious warning for the entire team in power,'' Mr Komorowski said.

"We should listen to the voters, because it's clearly necessary to mobilise all rational forces in Poland.''