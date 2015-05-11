Poland's presidential election goes to second round

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda will face President Bronislaw Komorowski in a run-off in Poland's presidential election, an exit poll indicates. Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, neither candidate will gain the 50% needed to win outright. The exit poll gave Mr Duda 34.5% of the vote, just ahead of Mr Komorowski on 33.1%.
Mr Komorowski hopes to win a second term in office.
Opinion polls before the election had put him comfortably in the lead.
The turnout was 48.8%.
Mr Komorowski, 62, took office five years ago after his predecessor, Lech Kaczynski, died in a plane crash.
He is an independent allied with the centre-right Civic Platform, which has been in government since 2007.
"The result of the exit poll is a serious warning for the entire team in power,'' Mr Komorowski said.
"We should listen to the voters, because it's clearly necessary to mobilise all rational forces in Poland.''
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook