Poland’s coronavirus cases hit 5,000

Over the past 24 hours, 152 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number to 5,000 in Poland, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll also rose by seven to 136.

Poland confirmed the first COVID-19 case on March 4.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to over 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,400,000 globally, resulting in 287,699 recoveries and 80,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.