Poland not to accept Muslim migrants

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The recent terror attacks in Europe once again convince Warsaw in the rightness of refusing to accept migrants".

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, chief of the Polish Bureau of National Security Pawel Soloch stated.

“We get convinced on the example of the recent terror attacks that a place, where there are many Muslims, who integrate very slowly, and in Catalonia, there are about half million Muslims, is a natural base for terrorists,” Pawel Soloch said on the Polish TV.

Moreover, he highlighted that official Warsaw does not refuse to fight against terrorism.

“It does not exempt us from the all-European solidarity in the fight against terrorism. Solidarity is based on our participation, on the cooperation of special services, even on financial obligations,” the chief of the Bureau of National Security stressed.

Earlier, Poland spoke against the EU’s migration policy and together with the Czech Republic and Hungary boycotted the scheme of the settlement of refugees agreed in September, 2015, by the Interior Ministers of the EU countries. In late July, the European Commission launched a sanction procedure towards Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary for the rejection to accept migrants in their territories.