Poland mulling military intelligence brigade close to border with Belarus

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Polish Armed Forces will make emphasis on the unfolding of reconnaissance troops and will set up a separate brigade and military command in the north-west of the country, National Defense Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Thursday while on a trip to military bases in the towns of Bialystok and Suwalki.

The region he visited is located along the border with Belarus and close to the border with Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region, an exclave on the south-east shore of the Baltic Sea.

The role of the garrisons located in the east of Poland will grow, Siemoniak said. The authorities will put stakes on the reconnaissance troops that will be unfolded into a brigade, the command of which, according to his expectations, will have headquarters in Bialystok, informs Report citing TASS.

Siemoniak mentioned the government’s plans to allocate extra funds for the scheme.

The new brigade will be set up on the basis of the 18th reconnaissance regiment in Bialystok. All the three reconnaissance regiments the Polish Ground Forces have at the moment are stations close to the country’s eastern border.

Siemoniak said at the end of October Poland was going to boost manpower and tables of equipment of the Army units in the eastern lands of the country.