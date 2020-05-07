​Poland moves to elect President by mail vote

The Polish Parliament has adopted a law on holding elections of the President of the Republic remotely-by mail, Report says, citing the TASS.

During the vote held today in the Seimas (lower house of Parliament), the ruling Law and Justice party (ZIS) could gain the necessary majority of votes to overcome the veto of the Senate (upper house) previously imposed on this law.

236 deputies opposed the Senate ban on voting by mail, 213 supported the veto, and 11 abstained. Now the law must be approved by the President. After that, the Republic can organize the election of the head of state by mail without having to visit election commissions.

However, the presidential election in Poland, which was due on May 10, will not take place. The State Election Commission did not prepare everything necessary for holding traditional elections due to plans to organize postal voting in the context of the pandemic. Thus, the work on the law on the expression of will by mail was delayed until May 7. The vote is to take place in June.