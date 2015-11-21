PM: Brussels terror alert based on fears of 'Paris-style attack'

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says the decision to raise the terror alert level in Brussels to the highest level was taken fearing an attack "like the one that happened in Paris" last week, Report informs citing BBC.

The fear was that "several individuals with arms and explosives could launch an attack... perhaps even in several places", Mr Michel said.

Some of the attackers who killed 130 people in Paris lived in Brussels.

The Brussels metro is closed till Sunday and people have been told to avoid crowds.

These include shopping centres and concerts, and the authorities have also recommended that large events, including football matches, be cancelled, a statement said.