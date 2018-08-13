 Top
    Platform collapses at concert injuring more than 130 people in Spain

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ / About 130 people were injured in the collapse of a wooden structure during a concert on the waterfront in the Spanish city Vigo, an Autonomous community of Galicia, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The incident occurred during one of the concerts, that was held within the framework of the festival O Marisquiño. The wooden platform on the embankment could not stand the weight of the audience and collapsed. As a result of collapse many people fell into the water. It is reported that all the victims were hospitalized, the condition of four is estimated serious.

    The emergency zone was cordoned off.

