Platform catches fire in offshore Congo

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday, a fire occurred on the Foukanda platform, located offshore the Republic of Congo.

Report informs citing foreign media, Italian oil company Eni has reported death of one person.

That person, a crane operator, was missing at the time of the evacuation and found dead after fire extinguishing.

According to the information, of the 45 persons on the platform, 5 reported slight burns.

Eni added that investigations to ascertain the causes of the fire are ongoing and further information will be provided as soon as available.

Notably, Eni’s activities in Congo are focused on the exploration and production sector in deep offshore and onshore areas of Congo. The Italian company has 58% interest in its operated Foukanda area.