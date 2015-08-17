​Plane missed in Indonesia carried money for the poor

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The passenger plane ATR 42-300 of Trigana Air Service, which missed in eastern Indonesia, was carrying about 6,5 billion Indonesian rupiah (about 470,000 USD), intended for poor families, Report informs citing France Presse.

"4 our employees accompanied the money," - said the head of the post office of the city of Jayapura Haryono. According to him, the cash was placed in 4 bags.

Aircraft of Trigana Air Service, was flying from Jayapura to Oksibil Airport on Sunday and missed on the east of Indonesia. Rescuers found possible fragments of the aircraft at 12 kilometers from the town of Oksibil. The authorities have not confirmed that the observed fragments belong to the missing aircraft.

There were 49 passengers and five crew members aboard. According to Basarnas, all of them were citizens of Indonesia. Search and rescue operations are continued on the assumed area of the crash.