Plane evacuated at Australian airport because of bomb explosion threat

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers onboard a Virgin plane were told to “get out and run, run, run” after a note claiming there was a bomb on the flight was found onboard.

The aircraft doors were “ripped off” from the outside by Australian authorities as passengers were told to leave their luggage and jump around 1.2 metres down onto the tarmac.

Everyone aboard the 8.05am (Monday 23.05 GMT) Virgin flight from Sydney to Albury was safely evacuated, according to local police.

A man, who had travelled aboard the 68-seater turboprop, was arrested and taken away by authorities.

Australian media reports suggest the note claimed there was a bomb onboard.